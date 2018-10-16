The chief executives of HSBC, Google, Credit Suisse and Standard Chartered have become the latest people to pull out of a conference in Saudi Arabia.

HSBC's John Flint, Google's Diane Greene and Credit Suisse's Tidjane Thiam will not now go to next week's event, dubbed "Davos in the Desert".

JP Morgan chief executive Jamie Dimon said on Monday he would not attend.

It follows tensions between the US and Saudi Arabia over Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi's disappearance.

A critic of the government, Mr Khashoggi vanished on 2 October after visiting the Saudi consulate in Istanbul. Authorities there believe he was killed in the building by Saudi agents, an accusation that the Saudi authorities have dismissed as "lies".

Ford chairman Bill Ford and Uber chief executive Dara Khosrowshahi are among others who will now not be attending the Future Investment Initiative event in Riyadh.

A page with a list of confirmed speakers has been deleted from the website for the conference, which runs from 23 to 25 October.

Siemens and Ernst Young are among those currently still attending the conference.

Britain and the US are also considering boycotting the event, while others distancing themselves include Sir Richard Branson, who has halted talks over a $1bn Saudi investment in Virgin space firms.