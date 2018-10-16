Netflix adds more subscribers than thought

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Netflix chief executive Reed Hastings in 2016

Netflix added nearly seven million new customers in the three months to September, bringing its total to more than 137 million members worldwide.

The growth helped send the firm's shares up more than 10% in after-hours trade and came as the firm premiered a record amount of original programming.

Shows included new seasons of Orange Is The New Black and BoJack Horseman.

Netflix is among the first of the major US technology companies to report earnings to investors this quarter.

During the quarter, it added about 676 hours of original programming in the US, 135% more than in the same period a year earlier.

Revenue increased 34% year-on-year to nearly $4bn, while profits more than tripled to $403m.

It had told investors to expect growth of about five million.

The strong growth followed an unusually weak second quarter that had fanned worries about the online streaming firm's future.