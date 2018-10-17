Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Masha Sedgwick wears an Asos top, with a Sies Marjan skirt in Berlin

Sales and profits at Asos continue to soar as the online fast fashion expands apace in Europe and the US.

The firm posted a £500m rise in revenue to £2.4bn for the year to 31 August, while profit jumped 28% to £102m, just ahead of expectations.

Shares in the fast-growing retailer have slumped this year after the firm missed analysts' forecasts.

However, Asos maintained its guidance for the current year despite record investment.

Chief executive Nick Beighton said : "The potential for our business is huge and we remain focussed on building Asos into the world's number one destination for fashion-loving twentysomethings."