Barclays profits hit by misconduct fine

Profits at Barclays slipped in the third quarter of the year as the firm had to account for billions of pounds in fines and legal costs.

The British bank posted £3.1bn in profit before tax for the three months to 30 September, down from £3.4bn a year ago.

It mainly blamed a £1.4bn settlement with the US over the mis-selling of financial products before 2008.

However, it said profits jumped 23% when such costs were stripped out.