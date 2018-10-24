Tesla delivers $311m quarterly profit

Image copyright Reuters

Tesla has reported a quarterly profit for just the third time in its 15-year history.

The electric car-maker made a record $311.5m (£241m) in the three months to 30 September, as the pace of car deliveries accelerated.

The result is a victory for chief executive Elon Musk, who had promised a profit to investors earlier this year.

Tesla's last profitable quarter came in 2016.

Shares jumped more than 8% in after-hours trading in New York.