Amazon slides on Christmas sales slowdown
- 25 October 2018
A disappointing sales forecast for the Christmas season sent Amazon shares down more than 5% in after-hours trading in New York.
The online giant said it expected year-on-year sales growth of 10% to 20% for the three months to 31 December.
That would be a marked slowdown from the 29% jump in sales for the most recent quarter to $56.6bn.
Amazon also made record profits of $2.9bn in the period, compared with $256m last year.