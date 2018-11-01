Image copyright Shell

Royal Dutch Shell's profits surged by 37% in the third quarter of the year on the back of rising oil prices.

The Anglo-Dutch giant said earnings excluding one-off items on a current cost of supply measure (CCS), which strips out price fluctuations, hit $5.6bn (£4.3bn) from $4.1bn last year.

Rising oil and gas prices in the July-to-September period were the main driver of profits.

Shell joins rivals, including BP, in reporting strong results.

However, the figure was lower than a company-provided analysts' consensus forecast of nearly $5.8bn.

Shell's shares fell more than 1% in early trade.

Royal Dutch Shell chief executive Ben van Beurden said: "Good operational delivery across all Shell businesses produced one of our strongest-ever quarters, with cash flow from operations of $14.7bn."

Shell said it had completed the first tranche of a $25bn share buyback programme that it announced in July.

The move fulfils a pledge that it made when it bought oil and gas exploration firm BG Group in 2016.

"Our strategy remains on track," said Mr van Beurden.