The boss of Persimmon Jeff Fairburn is to leave after a row over his £75m pay award.

Persimmon said he left by "mutual agreement and at the request of the company".

The issue was having a "negative impact" on the firm's reputation and "consequently on Jeff's ability to continue in his role", it said.

Last month Mr Fairburn walked away from a BBC interview when asked about his pay.

"I'd rather not talk about that," he told a BBC reporter when asked about the pay award in October.

Mr Fairburn will keep the £75m worth of shares, which had been reduced from £100m after a public outcry, when he leaves at the end of the month.

The company said it can't claw back any of the share awards, known as a long-term incentive award (LTIP).

"Given the continuing distraction around the scale of his remuneration resulting from the 2012 LTIP, the Board believes that it is now necessary for there to be to be a change of leadership," said Roger Devlin, Persimmon's chairman.

However, he also pointed out that the company's stock market value had doubled since Mr Fairburn took over in 2013, to £7.5bn.