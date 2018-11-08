Image copyright Getty Images

Electric car company Tesla has appointed Robyn Denholm to chair its board.

She takes over in the role from founder Elon Musk, who has been serving as both chairman and chief executive.

Mr Musk agreed to give up the chairmanship last month to resolve claims of fraud brought by US financial regulators.

The settlement requires Tesla to install an independent chairman, among other penalties.

The move scotches reports that James Murdoch might have been appointed to the job.

Ms Denholm has served as a director on Tesla's board since August 2014. Since January 2017, she has also been chief operations officer of telecoms firm Telstra.