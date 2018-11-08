Business

Disney results get box office boost

Mr Incredible, Elastigirl and Edna Mode pose at the UK Premiere of Disney-Pixar's 'Incredibles 2' at BFI Southbank on July 8, 2018 in London, England Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption Incredibles 2 and Ant-Man and the Wasp boosted Disney's results

Walt Disney saw higher profits and revenue in the most recent quarter, boosted by blockbusters Incredibles 2 and Ant-Man and the Wasp.

Revenues in the media company's studio division jumped 50% in the three months to 29 September to $2.15bn (£1.6bn).

The gain lifted the firm's total revenues to $14.3bn, up 12% year-on-year, while profits rose 33%.

The box office success provided a boost to the company as it shifts its focus to online streaming.

The firm has already launched a sports-focused online streaming site, and is planning a family-oriented one dubbed Disney Plus, to launch in 2019.

The move comes amid declines in television advertising and increased competition from digital giants such as Netflix and Amazon.

