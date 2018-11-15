Business

Apec: The summit held on a boat

Karishma Vaswani Asia business correspondent
  • 15 November 2018

The Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation (Apec) summit is now under way in Papua New Guinea.

The meeting will bring together world and business leaders, with trade talks high on the agenda.

But why are attending CEOs and other guests staying on cruise ships?

