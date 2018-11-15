Apec: The summit held on a boat
Karishma Vaswani Asia business correspondent @BBCKarishma on Twitter
- 15 November 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
The Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation (Apec) summit is now under way in Papua New Guinea.
The meeting will bring together world and business leaders, with trade talks high on the agenda.
But why are attending CEOs and other guests staying on cruise ships?