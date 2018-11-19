Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Carlos Ghosn is head of the Alliance, which includes Nissan, Renault and Mitsubishi

Japanese car giant Nissan has proposed removing chairman Carlos Ghosn from his post over financial misconduct claims.

The firm said it had been conducting an internal investigation for several months which showed Mr Ghosn had been under-reporting his pay.

"Numerous other significant acts of misconduct" including "personal use of company assets", were also found.

"Nissan deeply apologises for causing great concern to our shareholders and stakeholders," the company added.