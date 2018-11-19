Nissan plans to oust Carlos Ghosn over 'misconduct'
Japanese car giant Nissan has proposed removing chairman Carlos Ghosn from his post over financial misconduct claims.
The firm said it had been conducting an internal investigation for several months which showed Mr Ghosn had been under-reporting his pay.
"Numerous other significant acts of misconduct" including "personal use of company assets", were also found.
"Nissan deeply apologises for causing great concern to our shareholders and stakeholders," the company added.