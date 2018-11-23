Virgin Atlantic in talks to rescue Flybe

Image copyright Getty Images

Flybe and Virgin Atlantic have confirmed they are in talks about a sale or closer alliance.

The move comes after cash-strapped Flybe put itself up for sale earlier this month.

The Exeter-based regional airline said that Virgin was "one of the parties" it has been in discussions with.

Last month, Flybe warned its full-year losses would be £22m, blaming falling consumer demand, a weaker pound and higher fuel costs.

Confirming the talks, Flybe added that there was no certainty that an offer would be made by Virgin.

In a short statement, Virgin Atlantic said it "has a trading and codeshare relationship with Flybe and confirms that it is reviewing its options in respect of Flybe which range from enhanced commercial arrangements to a possible offer for Flybe".

Since hitting a price of nearly 50p in March this year, Flybe's shares have fallen by more than three-quarters. On Friday, they jumped by nearly half to 14.3p.

Flybe, whose roots date back to 1979, has 78 planes operating from smaller airports such as London City, Southampton, Cardiff, Aberdeen and Norwich to destinations in the UK and Europe.

It serves about eight million passengers a year, but has been struggling to recover from a costly IT overhaul and has been trying to reduce costs.