Intu shares plummet after takeover move scrapped
- 29 November 2018
Shares in the firm that owns shopping centres such as Lakeside in Essex and Gateshead's Metrocentre have dived after a takeover bid was abandoned.
Intu, which also owns the Trafford Centre in Manchester, saw its shares sink 38% after a consortium led by Peel Group dropped a £2.8bn takeover plan.
The consortium blamed economic uncertainty and market volatility.
It is the second time this year Intu has been jilted. In April, Hammerson abandoned a bid of £3.4bn.