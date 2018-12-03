Image copyright Spencer Platt

Qatar has announced it is pulling out of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (Opec) just days before countries in the the oil producing cartel meet in Vienna.

The Gulf state said it would focus on gas production.

Qatar is the world's biggest exporter of liquified natural gas and has been boycotted by some of its Arab neighbours.

Opec is expected to cut oil supply at this week's meeting.

Energy Minister Saad al-Kaabi said Qatar would withdraw from Opec, which it joined in 1961, in January.

"We don't have great potential (in oil), we are very realistic. Our potential is gas," said Mr al-Kaabi.

He said geopolitics was not factor in the decision.