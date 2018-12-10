Image copyright Getty Images

Japanese prosecutors have charged former Nissan chairman Carlos Ghosn with financial misconduct, accusing him of under-reporting his pay package over a five-year period.

He has also been re-arrested on further allegations of under-stating his pay, which is likely to keep him in detention until 30 December.

Mr Ghosn has previously denied the accusations.

Prosecutors have also charged Nissan in relation to the case.

Mr Ghosn was arrested in November after the allegations first surfaced. Monday was the last day he could be held by authorities before he either had to be charged or released.

Brazil-born Mr Ghosn, aged 64, was the architect of the Renault-Nissan alliance, and brought Mitsubishi on board in 2016. In the past, he has been hailed a hero in Japan for turning around the ailing Nissan.

Nissan and Mitsubishi both sacked Mr Ghosn as chairman after the arrest last month.

Renault said at the time Mr Ghosn would remain as its chairman and chief executive, but has appointed a temporary deputy chief executive to take over the running of the firm.

Despite selling fewer vehicles, Renault has a 43% shareholding in Nissan, while Nissan's stake in Renault is only 15%.

Nissan holds a 34% stake in Mitsubishi, but has effective control of the company.