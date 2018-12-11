Wages rises accelerate to fastest pace since 2008
Wages are continuing to rise at their highest level for nearly a decade, the latest official Office for National Statistics figures show.
Average weekly earnings, excluding bonuses, went up by 3.3% in the three months to October, the biggest rise since November 2008.
Average weekly wages are £495, £25,740 a year, the highest since 2011, once adjusted for inflation.
The number of people in work rose by 79,000 to 32.48 million, a record high.
That is the highest figure since records began in 1971.
Unemployment increased by 20,000 to 1.38 million, although the total is still lower than a year ago.
The number of unemployed men increased by 27,000, while the number of unemployed women fell by 8,000.
The reason both employment and unemployment have increased is a result of the UK's rising population and more people joining the labour force, such as students and older people.
Job vacancies were up by 10,000 on the quarter to a record high of 848,000.
"The employment rate has continued to rise in the most recent three months, returning to a joint record high, boosted by an increase in full-time workers," said the ONS senior statistician Matt Hughes.
"There was a corresponding fall in the inactivity rate, while the unemployment rate was virtually unchanged.
"Real earnings are now growing faster than at any time since around the end of 2016."
Employment Minister Alok Sharma said: "Today's statistics show the enduring strength of our jobs market, with wages outpacing inflation for the ninth month in a row and employment at a record high."
Howard Archer, chief economic adviser to the EY Item Club, said: "Current decent employment may be influenced by companies being keen to employ while they can, given the increased concern in some sectors over a lack of suitably skilled candidates.
"In some cases this has been significantly influenced by fewer workers coming from the EU," he said.