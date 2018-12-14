Image copyright PA Image caption Dominic Chappell is accused of failing to provide information to The Pensions Regulator

The man who bought BHS for £1 must pay £124,000 for not providing documents about the collapsed department store's pension schemes, a judge has ruled.

The Pensions Regulator (TPR) asked Dominic Chappell three times for data about the sale and failure of BHS.

Mr Chappell failed in his appeal against his conviction from January and was sentenced again at Hove Crown Court today.

BHS went bust in April 2016, leaving a £571m pensions deficit.

Mr Chappell, a former bankrupt, bought BHS from Sir Philip Green in March 2015 through his business Retail Acquisitions (RAL).

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption BHS collapsed under a pile of debt in 2016

Judge Christine Henson QC said Mr Chappell's appeal was "completely without merit" and that he had shown a "complete lack of remorse" for his behaviour and ordered him to pay a £50,000 fine and £73,900 costs.

She said Mr Chappell's action "was persistent. It was deliberate. It was a blatant refusal to comply with the requests".

Nicola Parish, TPR's head of frontline regulation, said: "Information notices are a vital investigative tool for us.

"As this case shows, if you ignore them you are committing a crime and should expect to be prosecuted."