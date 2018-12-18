This blog is taking a break
Helen Thomas Newsnight business editor @helentbbc on Twitter
- 18 December 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
This page won't be updated for some time while I'm on maternity leave.
If you want to follow the latest goings on with Brexit and more, you can read Newsnight's Nick Watt's blog and Mark Urban's.
There will also be someone covering economics and business for Newsnight in my absence - to be announced in due course.
In the meantime, merry Christmas - and best wishes for 2019.
You can watch Newsnight on BBC 2 weekdays 22:30 or on iPlayer. Subscribe to the programme on YouTube or follow them on Twitter.