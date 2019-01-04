US jobs growth jumps in December

Image copyright Reuters Image caption US companies went on a hiring spree inn December

The US economy created many more jobs than expected in December, according to the latest government data.

Employers added 312,000 jobs, far ahead predictions of 177,000, the Labor Department said.

The unemployment rate nudged higher to 3.9%, but is still near historic lows. Average hourly pay increased at an annual rate of 3.2%, an improvement on the previous month's figure of 3.0%.

The dollar shot higher after the numbers were released.