Jim Yong Kim resigns as head of World Bank
- 7 January 2019
World Bank President, Jim Yong Kim has made the surprise announcement that he is stepping down after six years in the post.
His resignation will take effect from 1 February.
Mr Kim, 59, was not due to leave until 2022, after he was re-elected for a second five-year term in 2017.
He will "join a firm and focus on increasing infrastructure investments in developing countries", the World Bank said.
Kristalina Georgieva, the World Bank's chief executive officer, will assume the role of interim president.