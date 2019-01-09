Image copyright Getty Images

Sainsbury's has seen its like-for-like retail sales fall by 1.1% across the Christmas holiday period.

The supermarket giant said in the 15 weeks to 9 January, grocery sales grew by 0.4%, with groceries online and in convenience stores up by 6% and 3%.

But general merchandise sales fell 2.3% and overall clothing sales fell 0.2%.

Chief executive Mike Coupe said: "Retail markets are highly competitive and very promotional and the consumer outlook continues to be uncertain."

He added: "General merchandise sales grew strongly over the key Christmas weeks and outperformed the market over the quarter.

"Sales declined in the quarter due to cautious customer spending and our decision to reduce promotional activity across Black Friday. Clothing performed well, with strong full-price sales growth in a tough market."

The third quarter retail sales figure was worse than analysts had expected, having predicted a 0.2% decline.