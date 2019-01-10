Debenhams sales tumble over Christmas

Image copyright Getty Images

Struggling department store chain Debenhams has reported a fall in sales during the crucial Christmas trading period.

In a "volatile" environment with customers seeking discounts, Debenhams reported a 5.7% fall in like-for-like sales in the 18 weeks to 5 January.

The group, which is closing 50 stores, said further disposals were on hold while it talked to its lenders.

Talks with lenders are "constructive", Debenhams said.