Debenhams sales tumble over Christmas
- 10 January 2019
Struggling department store chain Debenhams has reported a fall in sales during the crucial Christmas trading period.
In a "volatile" environment with customers seeking discounts, Debenhams reported a 5.7% fall in like-for-like sales in the 18 weeks to 5 January.
The group, which is closing 50 stores, said further disposals were on hold while it talked to its lenders.
Talks with lenders are "constructive", Debenhams said.