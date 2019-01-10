Tesco reports strong Christmas trading

Image copyright Getty Images

Tesco says trading in the six weeks to Christmas was "strong".

The company said like-for-like sales, which strip out the impact of new stores, were up 2.2% at its UK supermarkets.

Sales at the wholesaler Booker, which Tesco bought in 2017, rose 6.7% over the six-week period.

Tesco's figures were released along with its third-quarter trading update. This showed sales up 1.9% for the period.