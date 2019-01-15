M&S names next 17 stores it wants to close

Image copyright PA

Marks and Spencer has named the next wave of stores earmarked for closure in its reorganisation plan, including those in Huddersfield, Hull and Luton.

The 17 proposed closures are part of the clothing, homeware and food retailer's five-year plan to shut more than 100 stores by 2022.

The latest plans will affect 1,045 staff, who will now be involved in a consultation process.

So far, 30 stores have closed and another eight have already been named.

The company wants to move a third of its sales online and plans to have fewer stores in better locations.

The 17 proposed store closures are:

Ashford

Barrow

Bedford

Boston

Buxton

Cwmbran

Deal

Felixstowe

Huddersfield

Hull

Junction One Antrim Outlet

Luton Arndale

Newark

Northwich

Rotherham

Sutton Coldfield

Weston-super-Mare

The company says it will now consult staff and listen to any alternative suggestions from them for how to keep the stores open.

No stores will close until this process has been completed and, in a statement, the company said it had "the intention of retaining as many people as possible".

The closure programme has already affected 1,891 people, with 1,591 of them being redeployed to other parts of the business.

Sacha Berendji, M&S's retail, operations and property director, said "Proposing to close stores is never easy, for our colleagues, customers or the local community, but it is vital for the future of M&S.

"Where we have closed stores, we are continuing to see an encouraging number of customers choosing other nearby locations and shopping on M&S.com."

The latest proposals are part of the M&S's store estate programme, which it first announced in November 2016.

The 30 stores that have already closed are: Andover, Basildon, Birkenhead, Bournemouth, Bridlington, Clacton, Covent Garden, Crewe (relocation), Darlington, Dover, Durham, Falkirk, Fareham, Fforestfach, Greenock (relocation), Keighley, Kettering, New Mersey Speke Shopping Park, Newmarket, Newry (relocation), Northampton, Portsmouth, Putney, Redditch, Slough, Stockport, Stockton, Walsall, Warrington and Wokingham.

The eight stores that have previously been announced as set to close are: East Kilbride, Edgware Broadwalk, Falmouth, Holloway Road, Kirkcaldy, Llandudno (relocation), St Helens (relocation) and Wigan (Food hall opening at Robin Retail Park).