The pound has recovered some of its losses after MPs voted to reject Theresa May's Brexit deal.

The vote opens up a range of outcomes, including no deal, a renegotiation of Mrs May's deal, or a second referendum.

Sterling was still down on the day by 0.4% to $1.279 after declines of more than 1%

The currency slumped 7% in 2018 reflecting uncertainty about the terms of the UK's exit from the European Union.

"A defeat has been broadly anticipated in markets since the agreement with the EU was closed in November 2018 and caused several members of the government to resign," said Richard Falkenhall, senior FX strategist at SEB.

David Cheetham, chief market analyst at XTB, said: "Traders are seemingly taking the outcome as paving the way for an extension of the Article 50 deadline, rather than increasing the chances of a no-deal Brexit and this has caused the recovery seen in the pound."

Pound v dollar

Some investors see the chances of a no-deal Brexit diminishing as parliament exerts more authority over the process.

"A pretty poor outcome from Brexit has already been discounted so sterling, from here, will move more on good news than bad," said Kit Juckes, global head of FX strategy at Societe Generale. "Anything short of a no-deal Brexit is likely sterling positive."

On Friday, hedge fund manager Crispin Odey, a major donor to the Brexit campaign, said he now expects the project to be abandoned altogether and that he is positioning for the pound to strengthen.

Pound v euro