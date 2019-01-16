Image copyright Reuters

The leader of the UK's biggest business lobby said the government accepts the country is in a "new era" following the defeat of its Brexit proposal.

John Allan, president of the CBI, was speaking on the BBC after a conference call hosted by Chancellor Philip Hammond.

He was reassured that the government would delay Brexit to avoid leaving the EU without a negotiated deal, he said.

Business has warned a "no-deal" Brexit is a threat to jobs and growth.

Mr Allan said it "wasn't absolutely crystal clear" that the government could avoid that scenario, but he understood, following the call, that there would be moves in Parliament next week which would allow the UK's 29 March exit date from the EU to be put back "if it became clear we were heading towards that".