Image copyright PA

The UK inflation rate fell to 2.1% in December, from 2.3% the previous month, according to the Office for National Statistics (ONS).

The Consumer Prices Index (CPI) figure was the lowest in nearly two years, pushed down by petrol price falls.

The inflation reading was in line with analysts' expectations.

The figure is close to the Bank of England's target of 2% and may mean the Bank is less likely now to consider any rate rises in the near future.

Inflation is being outstripped by average UK pay growth, with the most recent available figures showing that wages excluding bonuses were up by 3.3% for the three months to October 2018.

Toys and hobbies

The head of inflation at the ONS, Mike Hardie, said: "Inflation eased mainly due to a big fall in petrol, with oil prices tumbling in recent months.

"Air fares also helped push down the rate, with seasonal prices rising less than they did last year. These were partially offset by small rises in hotel prices and mobile phone charges.

"House price growth was little changed in the year to November, with buoyant growth across much of the UK held back by London and the South East."

These downward effects were offset by upward contributions from a variety of categories, including accommodation services and, to a lesser extent, mobile phone charges, games, toys, hobbies and food.

Raw materials

Inflation peaked at a five-year high of 3.1% in November 2017, but is now at its lowest since January of that year.

The ONS said consumer prices over the fourth quarter as a whole were 2.27% higher than a year previously, a smaller rise than the 2.47% forecast by the Bank of England in November.

The inflation figures also pointed to less short-term pressure in the pipeline for consumer prices, the ONS added.

For manufacturers, the cost of raw materials - many imported - was 3.7% up on December 2017, down steeply from annual inflation of 5.3% in November and marking the weakest increase since June 2016.

'On track'

Examining the possibility of interest rate rises, Ruth Gregory, senior UK economist at Capital Economics, said: "With inflation within a whisker of its 2% target, the [Bank of England's Monetary Policy Committee] will probably feel comfortable in waiting until Brexit uncertainty is resolved before moving again.

The fall in CPI inflation from 2.3% in November to 2.1% in December was bang in line with the consensus forecasts. Note that the MPC predicted in December that CPI inflation would fall to 1.75% by January.

"So the committee's forecasts are on track."

She said that Ofgem's energy price cap on utility prices should subtract 0.2 percentage points from CPI inflation in January and, looking ahead further in the year, that inflation should remain below the Bank's 2% target for much of the year.