Image caption The factory is in Glemsford near Sudbury in south Suffolk

Electronics giant Philips is to close its factory in Glemsford, Suffolk, putting 430 jobs at risk.

The firm said it would close the site, which makes baby bottles, in 2020 and transfer most of its operations to a site in the Netherlands.

It said the move was part of plans to scale down its factory portfolio from 50 sites worldwide to 30.

Boss Frans van Houten has also expressed concerns about the impact of Brexit in recent months.

"I recognise that our proposed plan will have a profound impact on our colleagues working at the Glemsford site, and our manufacturing presence in the UK," said Neil Mesher, chief executive of Philips UK & Ireland.

"We have announced the proposal after careful consideration, and over the next period, we will work closely with the impacted colleagues on next steps.

"Philips has a long, established history of serving customers within the UK, and we remain committed to them. The UK is an important market for us, and we will continue to invest in our commercial organisation and innovation programmes in the country."