The University of Oxford has suspended donations and sponsorships from Chinese telecoms giant Huawei.

The firm is facing accusations from the US and other countries that its equipment could be used for espionage.

Huawei has denied those claims, saying it doesn't pose a spying risk.

The US is also reportedly investigating Huawei for "stealing trade secrets" from US businesses, and has accused it of contravening sanctions by lying about its business in Iran.

Oxford University said it would provide more details shortly.

The BBC understands that the university is concerned about any potential government restrictions on the telecoms giant in the future.

A Huawei spokesman said: "We have not been informed of this decision."