Germany is considering ways to block Huawei from its next generation mobile phone network, according to reports.

Berlin is exploring stricter security requirements which may prevent Huawei products being used in its 5G network.

Many countries have pushed against the involvement of the Chinese technology firm in their 5G networks over security concerns.

The networks represent the next big wave of mobile infrastructure.

The Chinese company, one of the world's biggest producers of telecoms equipment, has faced resistance from foreign governments over the risk that its technology could be used for espionage.

Huawei has denied claims it poses a spying risk.

Germany's interior ministry had previously said it opposes banning any suppliers from its 5G network.

But it may consider stricter security requirements and other ways to exclude Huawei, according to reports.

Such a move would bring it in line with other Western countries.

The Australian government has banned Huawei from providing 5G technology to its wireless networks, while New Zealand blocked a proposal to use its telecoms equipment over national security concerns.

The US and UK have raised concerns with Huawei, and the firm has also been scrutinised in Japan and Korea.

The US is also reportedly investigating Huawei for "stealing trade secrets" from US businesses, and has accused it of contravening sanctions by lying about its business in Iran.

On Thursday, the University of Oxford suspended new donations and sponsorships from Huawei in light of "public concerns" surrounding partnerships with the company.