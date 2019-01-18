Image copyright Getty Images

Nissan and Mitsubishi said Carlos Ghosn received "improper payments" totalling 7.8m euros ($8.9m) from a joint venture between the carmakers.

The findings were released following a joint investigation by the two companies.

Mr Ghosn, former chairman of both firms, has been detained since November on charges involving financial crimes.

Both companies sacked him after his arrest last year, but Mr Ghosn denies any wrongdoing.

The investigation said he received the compensation without any discussion with other board members of the joint venture.

Nissan said it would look "consider measures" to recover the full sum from Mr Ghosn.

Mr Ghosn has been charged with financial misconduct and breach of trust.

He is accused of having understated his pay for eight years and of having shifted private investment losses temporarily onto Nissan.

His lengthy detention in Japan without trial has drawn criticism and raised suspicion of power play within an alliance between the two Japanese carmakers and Renault.

The 64-year-old was the architect of the Renault-Nissan alliance and brought Mitsubishi on board in 2016.

Renault, in which the French government has a 15% stake, kept him on as chairman and chief executive even after his arrest in November.

But there is speculation it could replace him as a boss with expectation of a board meeting as soon as this weekend.

Renault was seen as the dominant partner because of its 43% shareholding in Nissan, despite selling fewer vehicles. Nissan's shareholding in Renault is only 15%.