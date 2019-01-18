Image copyright Getty Images

Hundreds of thousands of Lloyds, Halifax and Bank of Scotland customers are currently unable to make payments from their online accounts.

Millions have current accounts with the three brands - which are all owned by Lloyds Banking Group - which provides the most current accounts in the UK.

Some have been facing the frustration of not being able to pay and transfer money online.

Others have the worry that money being sent to them may not have come through.

A spokesperson for Lloyds Banking Group said: "We are aware that some of our customers are experiencing problems.

"We are working to resolve the issue as quickly as possible.

"We would like to assure customers they will not be out of pocket as a result of this issue, and apologise for any inconvenience caused."

