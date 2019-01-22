Image copyright Getty Images

Troubled cake chain Patisserie Valerie has collapsed into administration after the failure of rescue talks with banks.

The High Street chain said on Tuesday that it did not have sufficient funds to meet its debts.

Administrators from KPMG have been appointed to run the chain and its various subsidiaries, which employ about 2,500 people.

In October, Patisserie Valerie uncovered "significant, and potentially fraudulent, accounting irregularities".

The company's biggest shareholder and chairman, Luke Johnson, had been in talks to extend a cash lifeline from HSBC and Barclays.

The company's statement said that Mr Johnson had personally extended an unsecured, interest-free loan to help ensure that the January wages are paid to all staff working in the business.

"This loan will also assist the administrators in trading as many profitable stores as possible while a sale process is undertaken," the statement added.

In addition to Patisserie Valerie, the company's other brands include Druckers, Vienna Patisserie, and Baker & Spice.

There are 206 stores across the chain and more than 2,500 staff as of May 2018.

Finance director Chris Marsh was arrested after having been suspended by the company when the financial irregularities were uncovered.

Also under investigation, by the Financial Reporting Council, are former Patisserie Valerie auditors Grant Thornton.

Last week, Patisserie Valerie confirmed it had found "extensive" misstatement of its accounts and "very significant manipulation of the balance sheet and profit and loss accounts".

This includes thousands of false entries in its ledgers, the company said in a statement.