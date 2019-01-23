Business

Patisserie Valerie faces legal action

  • 23 January 2019
Patisserie Valerie cafe Image copyright Getty Images

The company that owns Patisserie Valerie could be facing legal action from investors over the collapse of the cafe chain.

Chris Boxall, co-founder of Fundamental Asset Management, said he was "flabbergasted" by the situation

He told BBC Radio 4's Today Programme he was considering legal action as he had a "moral duty, a fiduciary duty" to clients.

Administrators KPMG are closing 70 stores, and seeking buyers for others.

