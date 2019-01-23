Patisserie Valerie faces legal action
The company that owns Patisserie Valerie could be facing legal action from investors over the collapse of the cafe chain.
Chris Boxall, co-founder of Fundamental Asset Management, said he was "flabbergasted" by the situation
He told BBC Radio 4's Today Programme he was considering legal action as he had a "moral duty, a fiduciary duty" to clients.
Administrators KPMG are closing 70 stores, and seeking buyers for others.