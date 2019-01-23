Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Carl Rogberg, former finance director for Tesco, arriving for a previous hearing at Southwark Crown Court in London

A former director of Tesco has said he should never have been charged after being acquitted of fraud at the supermarket chain.

Carl Rogberg also questioned why Tesco had agreed two years ago to a fine for overstating its profits in 2014.

On Wednesday he was acquitted of the charges, which date back to 2014.

He is the last of three former directors who had been charged to be acquitted, in a blow to the Serious Fraud Office.

Last month, a judge, Sir John Royce dismissed cases against Chris Bush and John Scouler, saying "in certain crucial areas the prosecution case was so weak it should not be left for a jury's consideration".

The investigation was sparked by an announcement by Tesco in September 2014 that its profits were overstated by £250m.

'Serious questions'

Mr Rogberg said: "It's a huge relief that this day has finally come. While I always had faith that it would, the journey here has not been an easy one. The trial has had enormous consequences on my health and exemplary career, as well as for my wife, my son, my family and my friends."

He had not been well enough to stand trail with his former colleagues, after he suffered heart-attack during the first trial.

After Wednesday's developments in Southwark Crown Court, Mr Rogberg said he had "serious questions" for the SFO and Tesco about the way the case had been handled.

"In short, there was never any evidence of my wrong-doing and I should never have been charged," he said.

Image copyright AFP Image caption Chris Bush (left) and John Scouler (right) have already been acquitted

In the trial of Mr Bush and Mr Scouler, the SFO had described them as "generals".

It claimed "foot-soldiers" working below them were "pressurised and coerced" into wrongly booking income to hit targets and make the Tesco look healthier than it was.

Tesco agreed to a deferred prosecution agreement (DPA) with the SFO in 2014 and the £129m fine.

Mr Rogberg said Tesco had rushed its investigation and, by agreeing to the fine, had damaged employees, shareholders and pension funds which invest in the company's shares.

"Truth and justice were abandoned for their commercial imperatives," he said.