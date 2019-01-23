Business

Is your Patisserie Valerie branch closing

  • 23 January 2019
Closed Patisserie Valerie concession stand at Debenhams Oxford Street

Here is the list of Patisserie Valerie cafes and concessions and Druckers branches that are closing.

Closures programme

The following Patisserie Valerie cafes will close:

  • Bradford - The Broadway
  • Brighton - 36 East Street
  • Bristol - 57 Queens Road
  • Bury - 26-28 The Haymarket
  • Chester - 31 Bridge Street
  • Chippenham - Unit 1b Borough Parade
  • Cwmbran - 8 The Mall
  • Derby - 2 Crown Walk
  • Doncaster - Unit 100, 20 St Sepulchre Gate, Frenchgate Shopping Centre
  • Glasgow - B12 Glasgow Fort
  • Glasgow- 18-20 Royal Exchange Square
  • Gloucester - 4 Southgate Street
  • Leeds - Unit 2 Ground Floor, 8 St Pauls Street
  • Liverpool - Unit 1, 35 Whitechapel
  • London - 37 Brushfield Steet
  • London - 94 Holland Park Avenue
  • London- 44 Old Compton Street, Soho
  • London - 24-26 Turnham Green Terrace
  • London - 27 Kensington Church Street
  • London - 15 Bedford Street
  • London - 80 Long Acre, Covent Garden
  • London - 215 Brompton Road
  • Manchester - 2-4 St Ann Street
  • Newcastle - 141 Grainger Street
  • Peterborough - 2 Cathedral Square
  • Salisbury - 24 Butchers Row
  • Southport - 365 Lord Street

The following concessions will close:

  • BasildonDebenhams
  • BeverleyDebenhams
  • Chelmsford Debenhams
  • Edinburgh Debenhams
  • GlasgowDebenhams
  • Hereford Debenhams
  • Liverpool Debenhams
  • London Debenhams, Wandsworth
  • London Debenhams, Westfield
  • London Debenhams, Oxford Street
  • Middlesbrough Debenhams
  • Newport Debenhams
  • Oxford Debenhams
  • Redditch Debenhams
  • Stevenage Debenhams
  • Telford Debenhams
  • Wigan Debenhams
  • Cheltenham Next
  • Hounslow Next
  • Manchester Next
  • Manchester Next

The following Druckers branches will close:

  • BanburyDruckers
  • Birmingham Druckers, Upper Mall West
  • Birmingham Druckers, 100 Great Western Arcade
  • Burton Druckers
  • Cheltenham Druckers
  • Coventry Druckers
  • Dudley Druckers
  • Hanley Druckers
  • Leamington Spa Druckers
  • Leeds White RoseDruckers
  • LeicesterDruckers
  • Manchester Druckers
  • Nottingham Druckers
  • Poole Druckers
  • Redditch Druckers
  • Solihull Druckers
  • Stratford Upon Avon Druckers
  • Tamworth Druckers
  • Wolverhampton Druckers

The following Patisserie Valerie motorway outlets will close:

  • BaldockMotorway, Unit 3 Extra MSA Baldock, A1(M) Junction 10
  • Beaconsfield Motorway, Unit 2, M40 Junction 2
  • Cambridge Motorway, A14 (M11) Cambridge, Boxworth
  • Peterborough Motorway, Great North Road, Haddon

