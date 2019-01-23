Is your Patisserie Valerie branch closing
Here is the list of Patisserie Valerie cafes and concessions and Druckers branches that are closing.
Closures programme
The following Patisserie Valerie cafes will close:
- Bradford - The Broadway
- Brighton - 36 East Street
- Bristol - 57 Queens Road
- Bury - 26-28 The Haymarket
- Chester - 31 Bridge Street
- Chippenham - Unit 1b Borough Parade
- Cwmbran - 8 The Mall
- Derby - 2 Crown Walk
- Doncaster - Unit 100, 20 St Sepulchre Gate, Frenchgate Shopping Centre
- Glasgow - B12 Glasgow Fort
- Glasgow- 18-20 Royal Exchange Square
- Gloucester - 4 Southgate Street
- Leeds - Unit 2 Ground Floor, 8 St Pauls Street
- Liverpool - Unit 1, 35 Whitechapel
- London - 37 Brushfield Steet
- London - 94 Holland Park Avenue
- London- 44 Old Compton Street, Soho
- London - 24-26 Turnham Green Terrace
- London - 27 Kensington Church Street
- London - 15 Bedford Street
- London - 80 Long Acre, Covent Garden
- London - 215 Brompton Road
- Manchester - 2-4 St Ann Street
- Newcastle - 141 Grainger Street
- Peterborough - 2 Cathedral Square
- Salisbury - 24 Butchers Row
- Southport - 365 Lord Street
The following concessions will close:
- BasildonDebenhams
- BeverleyDebenhams
- Chelmsford Debenhams
- Edinburgh Debenhams
- GlasgowDebenhams
- Hereford Debenhams
- Liverpool Debenhams
- London Debenhams, Wandsworth
- London Debenhams, Westfield
- London Debenhams, Oxford Street
- Middlesbrough Debenhams
- Newport Debenhams
- Oxford Debenhams
- Redditch Debenhams
- Stevenage Debenhams
- Telford Debenhams
- Wigan Debenhams
- Cheltenham Next
- Hounslow Next
- Manchester Next
- Manchester Next
The following Druckers branches will close:
- BanburyDruckers
- Birmingham Druckers, Upper Mall West
- Birmingham Druckers, 100 Great Western Arcade
- Burton Druckers
- Cheltenham Druckers
- Coventry Druckers
- Dudley Druckers
- Hanley Druckers
- Leamington Spa Druckers
- Leeds White RoseDruckers
- LeicesterDruckers
- Manchester Druckers
- Nottingham Druckers
- Poole Druckers
- Redditch Druckers
- Solihull Druckers
- Stratford Upon Avon Druckers
- Tamworth Druckers
- Wolverhampton Druckers
The following Patisserie Valerie motorway outlets will close:
- BaldockMotorway, Unit 3 Extra MSA Baldock, A1(M) Junction 10
- Beaconsfield Motorway, Unit 2, M40 Junction 2
- Cambridge Motorway, A14 (M11) Cambridge, Boxworth
- Peterborough Motorway, Great North Road, Haddon
