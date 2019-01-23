Is your Patisserie Valerie branch closing

Here is the list of Patisserie Valerie cafes and concessions and Druckers branches that are closing.

Closures programme

The following Patisserie Valerie cafes will close:

Bradford - The Broadway

Brighton - 36 East Street

Bristol - 57 Queens Road

Bury - 26-28 The Haymarket

Chester - 31 Bridge Street

Chippenham - Unit 1b Borough Parade

Cwmbran - 8 The Mall

Derby - 2 Crown Walk

Doncaster - Unit 100, 20 St Sepulchre Gate, Frenchgate Shopping Centre

Glasgow - B12 Glasgow Fort

Glasgow- 18-20 Royal Exchange Square

Gloucester - 4 Southgate Street

Leeds - Unit 2 Ground Floor, 8 St Pauls Street

Liverpool - Unit 1, 35 Whitechapel

London - 37 Brushfield Steet

London - 94 Holland Park Avenue

London- 44 Old Compton Street, Soho

London - 24-26 Turnham Green Terrace

London - 27 Kensington Church Street

London - 15 Bedford Street

London - 80 Long Acre, Covent Garden

London - 215 Brompton Road

Manchester - 2-4 St Ann Street

Newcastle - 141 Grainger Street

Peterborough - 2 Cathedral Square

Salisbury - 24 Butchers Row

Southport - 365 Lord Street

The following concessions will close:

BasildonDebenhams

BeverleyDebenhams

Chelmsford Debenhams

Edinburgh Debenhams

GlasgowDebenhams

Hereford Debenhams

Liverpool Debenhams

London Debenhams, Wandsworth

London Debenhams, Westfield

London Debenhams, Oxford Street

Middlesbrough Debenhams

Newport Debenhams

Oxford Debenhams

Redditch Debenhams

Stevenage Debenhams

Telford Debenhams

Wigan Debenhams

Cheltenham Next

Hounslow Next

Manchester Next

The following Druckers branches will close:

BanburyDruckers

Birmingham Druckers, Upper Mall West

Birmingham Druckers, 100 Great Western Arcade

Burton Druckers

Cheltenham Druckers

Coventry Druckers

Dudley Druckers

Hanley Druckers

Leamington Spa Druckers

Leeds White RoseDruckers

LeicesterDruckers

Manchester Druckers

Nottingham Druckers

Poole Druckers

Redditch Druckers

Solihull Druckers

Stratford Upon Avon Druckers

Tamworth Druckers

Wolverhampton Druckers

The following Patisserie Valerie motorway outlets will close:

BaldockMotorway, Unit 3 Extra MSA Baldock, A1(M) Junction 10

Beaconsfield Motorway, Unit 2, M40 Junction 2

Cambridge Motorway, A14 (M11) Cambridge, Boxworth

Peterborough Motorway, Great North Road, Haddon

