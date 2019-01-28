Image copyright Getty Images

Unions are calling for urgent talks with Tesco amid fears that the supermarket could cut 15,000 jobs.

Unite's national officer for retail distribution, Adrian Jones, said this was a "worrying time" for members.

"What is required very quickly from Tesco is clarity on its intentions going forward," Mr Jones said.

Tesco has told staff in an internal memo that restructuring was "still being finalised" after the Mail on Sunday reported 15,000 jobs could go.