Rail user satisfaction at 10-year low

Passenger satisfaction with rail services has fallen to a 10-year low, according to the independent transport watchdog, Transport Focus.

It says overall satisfaction with rail services was 79%, the lowest level since 2008, with more than one in five passengers not satisfied.

Worsening punctuality, last summer's timetable chaos and strikes are among the reasons for the fall.

Northern Rail and Great Northern saw the biggest drops in satisfaction.

It asked more than 25,000 passengers for their views.

Anthony Smith, chief executive of Transport Focus, said: "Government and the industry must continue to focus on performance. In the longer term, the government's Rail Review must bring about fundamental change.

"Passenger irritation at poor performance erodes their most basic trust in the industry. Passenger frustration at continual fare increases saps confidence in the system to reform itself.

"Passenger anger during the summer timetable crisis was palpable.

"A better value for money and more reliable railway must arrive soon for passengers."