About the programme

With Africa competing to become one of the global economic powerhouses, BBC World News is launching a new weekly programme to look at the trends shaping the continent's future.

Image caption Nancy Kacungira and Lerato Mbele

In Business Africa will be presented by Nancy Kacungira and Lerato Mbele-Roberts. Nancy, an established journalist from Uganda and the winner of the inaugural BBC World News Komla Dumor Award, will bring the show from Lagos, Nigeria. Lerato, one of the continent's most recognised faces in business news, will bring the show from Johannesburg, South Africa. Together, the pair intend to change the narrative of African storytelling by showcasing some of the continent's most prolific business stories to global audiences.

Each week, the flagship African programme from BBC World News will look at the major changes and developments taking place on the continent. A magazine-style show, In Business Africa will consist of a mixture of interviews, discussions and informative features about a wide variety of business topics. With 16 BBC News bureaux across Africa, the show will also draw on the knowledge from an unrivalled network of correspondents.

In the first episode, which airs on BBC World News at 1830 GMT on Friday 1st February, Nancy Kacungira looks at what it takes to develop products that are truly made in Africa. The second episode will feature a report about Africa's move towards cashless transactions, in particular the growing number of fintech start-ups and the rise of internet penetration. And in the third episode, the programme will explore how major infrastructure projects are transforming transport.

"There's a growing appetite from global audiences for African news," says Charlie Villar, Chief Operating Officer for BBC Global News. "With two of the continent's best business presenters and some of the world's most established African journalists, In Business Africa highlights our commitment to the continent by offering positive, high production value programming that clients can partner with."

In Business Africa will air every Friday at 1830 GMT, with repeats at 1630 GMT on Saturdays, 0530 and 1830 GMT on Sundays, 1030 GMT on Mondays, and 1030 GMT on Wednesdays. In Business Africa will be supported by a range of special features on BBC.com/InBusinessAfrica.