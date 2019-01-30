Tonnes of chicken nuggets recalled in US

Image copyright Handout Image caption The recall concerns 5lb bags of nuggets coated in bread crumbs

Tyson Foods, one of America's biggest poultry companies, has recalled a batch of its chicken nuggets after customers found pieces of blue rubber inside.

The firm said it would recall more than 36,000lbs (16,300kg) of chicken nuggets "out of an abundance of caution".

Safety officials said they are concerned that some potentially contaminated products may remain stashed inside households' freezers.

No injuries or adverse reactions have been reported, officials said.

However, the Food Safety and Inspection Service said urged buyers to discard the nuggets or return them.

The recall concerns 5lb bags of white meat nuggets coated in panko bread crumbs. The products, which had a "best if used by" date of 26 November 2019, were shipped across the US.

"Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase," it said.

In June, Tyson issued a recall of about 3,100lb of frozen breaded chicken products. That recall was triggered by concerns that the nuggets were contaminated with plastic.