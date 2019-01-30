Fed pledges patience on rate hikes

Image copyright Reuters Image caption The Federal Reserve has been gradually raising interest rates since 2015

The Federal Reserve has said it will be "patient" about changing interest rates, marking a shift from earlier statements that suggested further gradual hikes.

The US central bank cited muted inflation and recent economic "cross currents" to explain the shift.

It made the statements after the Fed's January meeting, where they held interest rates unchanged, as expected.

Markets, which have been worried about higher rates, jumped on the news.

Analysts said investors were also reassured by the US central bank's clarification of its plans to shrink its portfolio of bonds and mortgage-backed securities.

The Fed said it would retain an "ample" supply of reserves and could adjust the pace of the sell-off if the economy deteriorates.