Energy giant Npower, one the big six energy providers in the UK, plans to cut 900 jobs to save costs.

The energy firm said the number of redundancies would be "considerably lower" because of natural turnover.

The firm blamed "an incredibly tough" retail energy market for the decision and the government's new price cap which began at the start of January.

Npower employs 6,300 people. It said it was too early to say in which departments the cuts would fall.

However, a spokesman for the firm said it was aiming to preserve its customer service support team.

"Even with these reductions, we still forecast significant losses this year, but we're doing everything we can to minimise them whilst continuing to focus on service and value for our customers," said Npower chief executive Paul Coffey.