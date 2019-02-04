Banned airline leaves thousands stranded

Image copyright Getty Images

Thousands of passengers have been left stranded after air regulators grounded Turkmenistan Airlines for safety reasons.

The UK's Civil Aviation Authority said flights from Birmingham and London's Heathrow to Amritsar, and Heathrow to New Delhi - which fly via Ashgabat, Turkmenistan - had been suspended.

The CAA acted after the European Aviation Safety Agency suspended permission for it to fly in the EU.

It also flies from Frankfurt and Paris.

The Foreign and Commonwealth Office (FCO) said the European Aviation Safety Agency had suspended the airline's flights to and from the EU "pending confirmation that it meets international air safety standards".

Affected passengers are advised to contact Turkmenistan Airlines to seek advice, the FCO said.