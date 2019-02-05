Ocado losses widen but sales grow

Image copyright Getty Images

Ocado has reported widening losses in the year ending 2 December 2018.

The online food retailer recorded a pre-tax loss of £44.4m, compared with £9.8m in the previous 12 months.

However, its sales rose by 12.3% to £1.59bn and chief executive Tim Steiner said: "We now have in place a platform for significant and sustainable long-term value creation."

Last week, Ocado's shares rose by as much as 6.7% after a suggestion it may do a deal with Marks and Spencer.

The company's losses grew as a result of investment costs, including development of its new warehouses and IT systems, and an accounting charge, while its earnings fell by 20.7% to £59.5m.

It attracted 11.8% more active customers, taking its total to 721,000, with total order volumes increasing by 12.1% to an average of 296,000 per week.

The value of each basket shrunk slightly, however, to £106.85 from £107.28.

Mr Steiner said that Ocado was "the leading pure-play digital grocer in the UK, a world-leading provider of end-to-end e-commerce grocery solutions" and added, "our transformation journey is well under way".

He addded: "Creating future value now will involve us continuing to scale the business, enhancing our platform, enabling our UK retail business to take advantage of all its opportunities for growth and innovating for the future."

In a statement, the company said it was confident of achieving retail revenue growth of between 10% and 15% this year, despite another expected drop in earnings.

Ocado currently has a deal with southern England-focused Waitrose, which is due to come to an end in September 2020.