Honda set to close Swindon car plant

Image copyright Shutterstock Image caption The Swindon plant made 160,000 cars last year

Japanese carmaker Honda is set to announce the closure of its Swindon plant in 2022, putting 3,500 jobs at risk, sources say.

The Japanese carmaker will shut the plant in 2022 but retain its European headquarters in Bracknell, Berkshire.

Sources say Honda will make an announcement on the future of the company on Tuesday morning.

Honda declined to comment on the claims, first reported by Sky News. The government also declined to comment.

But local Conservative MP Justin Tomlinson said he had spoken to Honda, which confirmed it was consulting with "all staff".

"There is not expected to be any job losses, or changes in production until 2021," Mr Tomlinson said.

The company produced around 160,000 Honda Civics in Swindon last year, 90% of which were exported to the EU and US. It is the firm's only factory in the EU.

What do the unions say?

Unite the union said the reports, if confirmed, would be a "shattering body blow" to UK manufacturing.

Its national officer for the automotive sector, Des Quinn, said: "The car industry in the UK over the last two decades has been the jewel in the crown for the manufacturing sector - and now it has been brought low by the chaotic Brexit uncertainty created by the rigid approach adopted by prime minister Theresa May."

He added: "We will be doing everything we can in the coming days and weeks to support our members at this grave time for them, their families and the UK economy.

"This will also affect thousands of jobs in the extensive supply chain across the country."

Image copyright PA Image caption Honda's Swindon plant is based at a former airfield

Is this about Brexit?

In a tweet, Mr Tomlinson said: "Honda are clear this is based on global trends and not Brexit, as all European market production will consolidate in Japan in 2021."

The car industry has also been struggling with falling demand in China and a slowdown in diesel sales.

Honda's Swindon plant produces both VTEC turbo petrol engines and diesel i-DTEC engines.

But according to Sky, Brexit is understood to be one factor in the decision, with the carmaker concerned about the imposition of new tariffs after the UK leaves the EU.

Rival Japanese carmaker Nissan also cited Brexit as one reason for cancelling plans to build its X-Trail SUV in Sunderland earlier this month.

And Ford, Toyota and Jaguar Land Rover have expressed concern about the risk of a potential no-deal Brexit in recent months.

Were there clues this was coming?

Only last autumn, Honda said it was committed to UK-based production regardless of the outcome of Brexit negotiations.

But last month, it said it would shut the Swindon factory for six days in April as part of its preparations for any disruption caused post-Brexit.

The company said the move was to ensure it could adjust to "all possible outcomes caused by logistics and border issues".

The firm said it would help in recovering lost production if shipments of parts were held up at borders.

Last year, the senior vice-president of Honda Europe warned that if the UK left the EU without a deal, it would cost his company tens of millions of pounds.

Ian Howells told the BBC that quitting the bloc without an agreement would affect the carmaker's competitiveness in Europe.

What is the history of Honda in Swindon?

Honda UK is situated on a former airfield spanning 370 acres to the north-east of Swindon.

The carmaker bought the site in 1985 and established Honda of the UK Manufacturing to inspect vehicles pre-delivery.

In 1989, the operations expanded to producing engines. Three years later, a car plant was added, which began producing the Honda Accord.

Since then, the site has gone on to produce the Jazz, CR-V, Civic and Type R.

A second Honda car plant opened in Swindon in 2001, raising production capacity to 250,000 a year.

