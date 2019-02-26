Housebuilder Persimmon's profits top £1bn

Image copyright Reuters

Profits have topped £1bn for the first time at housebuilder Persimmon, which was caught in a pay row last year and is under scrutiny over its continued involvement in the Help to Buy scheme.

Annual profits jumped 13% to £1.091bn, up from £966m in 2017.

The firm also said its interim chief executive, Dave Jenkinson, would now take on the role permanently.

His predecessor, Jeff Fairburn, left last year following controversy over his £75m pay package.

The results come a day after shares in Persimmon fell 5% fell because of questions over its continued involvement in the Help to Buy scheme.

The firm sold 7,970 homes under the scheme in 2018, up from 7,682 in 2017.

At the weekend, a source close to Housing Minister James Brokenshire said he was "increasingly concerned" by Persimmon's practices, including its use of leasehold contracts, the quality of its buildings and its leadership.

He said this meant its inclusion in the Help to Buy scheme was under review.

Mr Jenkinson has been with the firm for 22 years and had been interim chief executive since November, following Mr Fairburn's departure.

He said: "Our results for 2018 reflect our successful focus on offering attractively priced new homes primarily to the first-time buyer and first-time mover markets, where housing need is greatest.

"This strategy has enabled Persimmon to grow its construction volumes by more than 75% since 2012, making a significant contribution to UK housing supply.

"My focus is to build on this strong platform, maintaining our operational momentum, but also implementing a number of necessary new initiatives in customer care."

Chairman Roger Devlin said: "Persimmon is changing. In his short time as interim CEO, Dave Jenkinson has introduced new approaches to customer satisfaction and colleague engagement, whilst also ensuring that the group delivered another year of growth.

"These changes are illustrative of wider efforts across the group to evolve our processes and practices to pursue excellence across all aspects of our business.

"Achieving further progress with these initiatives will be a key priority for Dave in his new post."

The company's total group revenue for the year increased by 4% to £3.74bn, up from £3.60bn in 2017.

Looking ahead, the company said in a statement: "Whilst sales expectations remain subject to a degree of uncertainty at the start of any financial year, the lack of clarity with respect to the UK's exit from the EU is currently creating additional unpredictability."

It added: "We have worked with our suppliers to identify any material supplies which may be exposed to some disruption to availability as a result of Brexit and we are working with them to adopt appropriate mitigating measures."

Mike Amey, managing director of global investment management firm Pimco, told the BBC that profit per household at Persimmon had trebled since Help To Buy was introduced.

And housing expert Henry Pryor told the BBC: "There is no doubt that Help to Buy has been the crack cocaine of the housing industry. We've all got addicted to it and when we are weaned off it, it is going to be painful."