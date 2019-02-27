M&S and Ocado in £750m home delivery deal

Image copyright Getty Images

Marks & Spencer and Ocado have confirmed a deal which will give the High Street retailer a home delivery service for the first time.

M&S will buy a 50% share of Ocado's retail business for £750m.

The joint venture will be called Ocado and will deliver M&S products from September 2020 at the latest, when Ocado's deal with Waitrose expires.

M&S will fund the deal by selling £600m of shares and by cutting its dividend payout to shareholders by 40%.

Steve Rowe, M&S chief executive said: "This is a transformational step forward in shaping the future of M&S and in becoming a truly digital first retailer with at least a third of the business online."

M&S and Ocado will each appoint two directors to the board of the joint venture, with Ocado appointing the chief executive and M&S the chair.