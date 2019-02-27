Airlines reroute to avoid Pakistan

Image copyright Getty Images

Airlines operating flights from the Far East to destinations in Europe are having to reroute their planes away from Pakistan and northern India.

The airspace is closed due to escalating tension between the two countries, following the shooting down of two Indian military jets.

Flights via Pakistan have been cancelled and other flights rerouted.

Thai Airways has taken the more drastic step of suspending all its flights destined for Europe.

With the flight space south of Pakistan becoming crowded, the Bangkok-based airline has not been able to establish alternative routes for its flights.

''By closing the airspace, every flight from Thailand to Europe has been affected. For flights that are going to depart this evening we will call an urgent meeting to consider the impact of such events," said Thai Airways President Sumeth Damrongchaitham.

Singapore Airlines and British Airways are amongst the operators that have had to reroute flights.

