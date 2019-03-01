LK Bennett lines up administrator

Image copyright L K Bennett

High-end fashion chain LK Bennett has lined up an administrator for the business as it desperately seeks funding to stay afloat.

EY will oversee the insolvency if no new investment can be found.

The firm, which counts the Duchess of Cambridge among its customers, has around 200 shops in the UK and overseas, according to Sky News which first reported the news.

Famed for its kitten-heel shoes, it was founded by Linda Bennett in 1990.